Astute Border Collie Memorizes Disc Golf Course After First Run-Through

A truly astute border collie named Luna quite remarkably memorized the location of each basket on a snow-covered disc golf course after only seeing it once before. Luna’s human Isaac stated they had only done a quick run-through previously in better weather.

This was our second play through. We did one quick run to see if she could map it out and then we gave it a shot…I am actually blown away by this and I know she’s smart, but wow! I mean the first time she was back and forth had no idea where we were. This second time a little bit of instruction, she figured it out.