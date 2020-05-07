Laughing Squid

Book Pages Incorporated Into Gorgeous Paper Sculptures That Reflect the Book’s Narrative Theme

The Bell Jar

Artist Bethany Bickley creates gorgeously detailed paper sculptures out of book pages, which are constructed to reflect the predominant narrative theme within the book.

An excellent example is Bickley’s work with Sylvia Plath‘s semi-autobiographical novel “The Bell Jar”. The overriding theme of the book documents a woman’s descent into madness. Bickley captured the emotional narrative of the book with a sculpture of a woman curled into herself, holding her knees and kept under glass.

Bickley stated that she enjoys bringing together narratives and images to tell a complete story.

I’m a creative problem solver who brings words and visuals together to tell a story with impact and purpose. If there are no visuals, I create them.

All the Bright Places

The Woman Destroyed

Girl in the Hammock

Their Eyes Were Watching God

Nectar in a Sieve

The Bone Yard

“Summer Thrillers”


