During a U2 show at the Los Angeles Forum in May 2015, an amiable Bono invited a lookalike fan named Joe Hier to come on stage and perform with the band. The fan, whose name is Joe Hier, is the lead singer for the tribute band Hollywood U2, joined in on the chorus of “Sweetest Thing“. Bono was impressed, telling Hier that he had a great voice.

Epic! Bono pulls a fan on stage who’s dressed like Bono from a U2 tribute band. Talk about a rush!!!! Dreams do come true..?

via reddit