Two Incredibly Intelligent Dogs Set Several Guinness World Records While Also Helping Save the Environment

Guinness World Records spoke with Olga Jones, the proud human of Bonnie and Simba, two incredibly smart dogs who have set several world records including the fastest time to traverse between five standing bars by a dog, fastest time to complete 10 side leapfrog jumps by two dogs, and most bottles deposited into a recycling bin by a dog in one minute.

These two adorable dogs have also made it into the Guinness World Records 2025 book due to their high intelligence, their musical and artist talent, their ability to do household chores, their ecological awareness, and their overall good nature.

Jones said that Bonnie and Simba inspire people. When people see the dogs recycling bottles, they feel the need to do it as well.

I have noticed the immediate effect on people when they see Simba and Bonnie go and pick up plastic bottles in a park and put them into the bins…Everyone who sees them feels compelled to join in and to help tidy the park together.