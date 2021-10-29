A Bollywood Wedding Song Played on Bagpipes

The Snake Charmer performed her Indian wedding song “Mehndi Da” on bagpipes in a classic Bollywood style. The Snake Charmer, who is also known as Archy J, is India’s first professional female bagpiper who enjoys giving traditional Punjabi-Indian music a Celtic flair with her chosen instrument.

This video is a representation of how crazy wild, Indian weddings usually get. Mehendi da is an EDM wedding song which has Bagpipes and both Scottish/Celtic music culture as well as Indian music making it a Celtic punjabi fusion song.