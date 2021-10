A Hilarious ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Parody With Feline Specific Lyrics Performed by a Quartet of Cats



Shirley Serban, a self-described “relyricist” in New Zealand, has hilariously parodied the ubiquitous Queen overture “Bohemian Rhapsody” with a quartet of musical cats inserting feline specific lyrics into the song.

Cats are royalty. We are their willing servants. Bohemian Catsody – enjoy a parody song of the Queen classic, Bohemian Rhapsody, this time, all about CATS!

via Miss Cellania