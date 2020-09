Japanese baker Ran of Konel Bread, who makes beautiful loaves of bread that have amazing illustrated designs, has created an adorably amusing baked series of bodybuilding bears. Ran skillfully creates these buff babes out of bread dough, using strategic placement for bulging muscles and six-pack abs.

(translated) Hugging bear pan muscle muscles muscular version …The abdominal muscles split into six can be torn like a bun

Ran also makes buff bunnies using the same method.