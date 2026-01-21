Purring Bobcat Happily Rolls Around in Cardboard Boxes Just Like a House Cat

An absolutely adorable bobcat named Manka who lives at Rustic Acres Wildcat Rescue in Rhode Island loves to roll around in cardboard boxes and play with catnip toys just like a regular house cat. Whenever a new box arrives, a purring Manka loves to jump in and luxuriate or get out her aggressions by tearing it apart.

A box of paper and purrs. Warning: excess cuteness may cause heart explosions. Watch at your own risk.

Why Cats Love Cardboard Boxes

via Miss Cellania