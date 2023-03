Boba Fett Escaping the Sarlacc Pit Optical Illusion Rug

Online home retailer Swanlion sells a hyperrealistic circular optical illusion rug featuring Boba Fett‘s now-famous escape from Sarlacc Pit. The rug, which comes in a variety of sizes, offers a disconcerting view of the pit that looks as if one could fall inside as Boba is making his way out. It may also need a spoiler warning for those guests who have still not watched The Book of Boba Fett series.

