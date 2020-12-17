A Custom Hand Welded Boba Fett Helmet Wood Burner

Alex Dodson of Burned by Design has yet again added to his incredible Star Wars inspired handmade collection with a beautifully welded custom Boba Fett Wood Burner that like his other work, Dodson hand cut and welded the piece himself, finishing it in stove black under a strong, clear finish.

Our Star Wars range of Wood Burners and Fire Pits includes the Boba Fett Wood Burner design is based on the helmet of the most notorious bounty hunter in the galaxy. Featuring twin opening doors and finished in stove black and ultra high temperature clear coat, the Boba Fett Burner is the ultimate gift for any Star Wars fan.

This and other wood burners can be purchased through the Burned By Design website or Etsy shop.

via The Awesomer