Boba Fett Opens Up About His Second Favorite Day When He Went Out For Ice Cream With His New Friends

Prolific filmmakers Auralnauts reimagined scenes from The Book of Boba Fett as a tale of one man’s second favorite day of going out for ice cream with his friends on Tattooine.

Boba Fett, reborn under the Tatooine suns as a new man. One who always tries to do the right thing. Which makes him a pretty terrible crime lord. We send Boba Fett on a new journey, one he might actually be passionate about.