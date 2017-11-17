Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Bob Saget Shares Full House Secrets and Hiccups While Eating Progressively Spicy Wings

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

On an episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, Bob Saget chatted about life, shared Full House secrets, hiccuped uncontrollably, and ate progressively spicy wings while being interviewed by Sean Evans.

Bob Saget became a household name as Danny Tanner on the classic sitcom Full House, as well as a legend of comedy for his decades on the standup stage. But none of that means anything if he can’t handle the wings of death! Watch as Sean Evans leads Saget through the Hot Ones gauntlet, getting in-depth about everything from his love of Johnny Carson, to his uncanny resemblance to the lady on the Cholula bottle.

Bob Saget Shares Full House Secrets and Hiccups While Eating Progressively Spicy Wings

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy