The Deliberately Ambiguous Time Traveling Love Story Told in the Bob Dylan Song ‘Tangled Up in Blue’

At its most basic ‘Tangled Up in Blue’ is a love song. While the specifics are unclear it appears to tell the story of the narrator’s long and winding relationship. It seems that this relationship has fallen apart for the time being, but the narrator is on a journey to get back to his love. Part of what makes the story so tough to nail down is also a big part of what makes it so great.

