Finnish five-man band Steve ‘n’ Seagulls performed a hearty, up-tempo bluegrass version of the classic 1979 earworm “My Sharona” by The Knack while seemingly at a ski lodge and in between fooling around on the slopes. It’s a bit reminiscent of “Weird Al” Yankovic‘s classic parody “My Bologna”.

Original song by The Knack played with modern sounds aka banjo, mandolin, double bass, etc.