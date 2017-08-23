Laughing Squid

Blue Song by Mint Royale, A 2003 Edgar Wright Music Video That Inspired the Film 'Baby Driver'

In 2003, filmmaker Edgar Wright directed a very clever music video for the Mint Royale song entitled “Blue Song“. In the video, a car pulls up, three men exit to go rob a bank while the driver (Noel Fielding) was left behind to keep watch. In order to keep himself entertained, the driver put on the eponymous song danced his heart out until he needed to go back to work.

“Blue Song” by Mint Royale. Featuring comedians Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt, of The Mighty Boosh fame, as well as Nick Frost of Spaced and Shaun of the Dead fame and Michael ‘Tyres’ Smiley, also of Spaced.

An updated version of this same premise was used in the spectacular opening scene of the 2017 film Baby Driver, also directed by Wright.

