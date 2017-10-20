Laughing Squid

New Trailer for ‘Blue Planet II’ Reveals the Stunning Beauty of All Sorts of Underwater Marine Life

Blue Planet II

After offering a gorgeous sneak peak, BBC Earth has created a stunning new trailer for Blue Planet II, which reveals the incredible beauty of all sorts of marine life, some rather common and others rarely seen. This Sir David Attenborough narrated sequel to their critically acclaimed sea life documentary series The Blue Planet will be broadcasted on BBC One October 29, 2017 and will air on BBC America sometime in 2018.

In 2001, The Blue Planet opened our eyes to the worlds beneath the waves. A generation on, new science and technology allow us to journey deeper than ever before at the most crucial time in our ocean’s history. This is Blue Planet II.


