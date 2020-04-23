Blue Öyster Cult Performs a Badass Rendition of Their 1977 Song ‘Godzilla’ via Video Chat While at Home

“History shows again and again how nature points out the folly of man.”
The legendary Blue Öyster Cult performed an incredibly badass rendition of their 1977 hit song “Godzilla” via video chat. Each member played his part from the comfort of his home while remaining in perfect synch with the rest of the band.
So while “ON TOUR FOREVER” is temporarily on hold we took a short break from working on our next album to record this from everyone’s home studio. Hope we can get back on the road and see you all soon.