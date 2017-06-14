Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Coyote Peterson Peers Under Giant Rocks in West Virginia in Search of a Rare Blue Crayfish

by at on

During his first exploring visit to the state of West Virginia, adventurer Coyote Peterson went off peering under giant rocks in search of a rare blue crayfish. While he didn’t find what he was looking for under the first two rocks, he did find a salamander and a crayfish of the non-blue variety. Moving to a heavy rock, Peterson finally located a beautiful female blue crayfish who was in the midst of regrowing a claw. Because this particular crayfish appeared to be a bit of an anomaly, Peterson and crew were careful to gather important data.

Unlike most crayfish species these sapphire blue beauties live underground and not in the mountain streams and rivers like many of their cousins. However finding them is much easier said than done, since they can burrow down more than 6 feet!


Related Laughing Squid Posts








  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.