Coyote Peterson Peers Under Giant Rocks in West Virginia in Search of a Rare Blue Crayfish

During his first exploring visit to the state of West Virginia, adventurer Coyote Peterson went off peering under giant rocks in search of a rare blue crayfish. While he didn’t find what he was looking for under the first two rocks, he did find a salamander and a crayfish of the non-blue variety. Moving to a heavy rock, Peterson finally located a beautiful female blue crayfish who was in the midst of regrowing a claw. Because this particular crayfish appeared to be a bit of an anomaly, Peterson and crew were careful to gather important data.

Unlike most crayfish species these sapphire blue beauties live underground and not in the mountain streams and rivers like many of their cousins. However finding them is much easier said than done, since they can burrow down more than 6 feet!