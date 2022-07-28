The UK’s Only Blind Woodturner Builds Beautiful Wooden Pieces Using His Other Senses

Chris Fisher is a talented and accredited blind craftsman who builds beautiful woodturned pieces using his other senses, such as hearing, smell, and even taste. Fisher, who lost his sight quickly and quite unexpectedly at the age of 39 due to toxoplasmosis, found that woodturning helped him deal with anxiety after his life-changing diagnosis. Formerly an engineer, Fisher has now made a name for himself as the only blind woodturner in all of the United Kingdom.

Chris Fisher, 52, is the UK’s only completely blind professional woodturner after taking up the hobby when he lost his sight 14 years ago. The former engineer was aged just 39 when he started to go blind over a period of four weeks due to a a parasitic infection called toxoplasmosis.

Here are several videos of Fisher’s finished pieces, his work process, and his belief that creativity is beneficial to mental health.