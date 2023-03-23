Blind Rescued Kittens Use Sound to Find Each Other

A pair of beautiful blind ginger kitten siblings, George and Hamilton use echolocation to find each other when separated and negotiate their environment. The pair came to Nicole Meow as tiny 4 week old fosters in March 2021 and have since grown into gorgeous cats in their own right.

George and Hammy came into the shelter with terribly infected eyes and they couldn’t be saved but they get around perfectly fine and live the absolute best lives! …These rescued blind kittens are glued to each other at all times but have the cutest way of finding each other when they get separated!