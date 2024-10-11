Blind Calf and Her Mother Experience Freedom For the First Time Together

When a blind calf was born to a beef cow, the farm surprisingly surrendered both calf and mother to the compassionate people at Uncle Neil’s Home, a forever farm animal sanctuary in New Jersey.

We said yes to Lily right away, to bringing her to our sanctuary and we started asking questions about her mom just in case there was an opportunity to keep their family together. And to our surprise, the farm was actually getting ready to get rid of Ruby and they allowed us to bring Ruby down to sanctuary with Lily to keep mother and daughter together.

The mother Ruby kept a close on the calf Lily on the ride and when they finally reached the sanctuary, both Ruby and Lily touched grass for the first time and seemed to realize that they were free.

The first moments that an animal steps off the trailer and comes to Sanctuary are the most profound, beautiful Moments because that’s their freedom. Lily was amazing to watch because she would stand in the pasture and just smell.

While Lily acts like the youngster she is, she is always seeking out her mother. It is incredibly rare for beef cows to stay together, so their relationship is very special.

Lily is so happy she is so playful and gets zoomies and gets excited she gets to be with her mom which is something that 99.9% of cows don’t get to experience. Ruby’s had every single other child taken from her. It was fate. Having a blind baby not only saved Lily’s life, but it saved Ruby’s too.