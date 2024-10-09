New Yorkers Bring Their Pets to the ‘Annual Blessing of the Animals’ at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine

As they have for decades, New Yorkers brought their beloved pets to The Cathedral of St. John the Divine on the Upper West Side of Manhattan for the annual “Blessing of the Animals” as part of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi celebration. Cats, dogs, donkeys, a few horses, a couple of cows, a tortoise, a camel and more were all part of 2024 blessing.

