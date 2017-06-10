Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Black Panther, A Mourning Prince Returns to His Native Country to Claim His Rightful Title of King

by at on

In the powerful teaser trailer for the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther, a mourning Prince T’Challa returns to his native Wakanda only to find that his beloved country is ridden by opposing factions that seek to deny him his rightful title of king and to exploit the land of its richest resource, leading the superhero inside the king to emerge with his claws out. Black Panther is scheduled for released on February 16, 2018.

The world is changing. Soon there will only be the conquered and the conquerors. You are a good man with a good heart. And it is hard for a good man to be a king.

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.