Black Panther, A Mourning Prince Returns to His Native Country to Claim His Rightful Title of King

In the powerful teaser trailer for the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther, a mourning Prince T’Challa returns to his native Wakanda only to find that his beloved country is ridden by opposing factions that seek to deny him his rightful title of king and to exploit the land of its richest resource, leading the superhero inside the king to emerge with his claws out. Black Panther is scheduled for released on February 16, 2018.

The world is changing. Soon there will only be the conquered and the conquerors. You are a good man with a good heart. And it is hard for a good man to be a king.

A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

Obviously a callback to this photo of the Black Panther pic.twitter.com/ebZFt7YA7P — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) June 9, 2017