A Tantalizing Teaser Trailer For the Fourth Season of ‘Black Mirror’ That Reveals the Title of Each Episode

In a truly tantalizing teaser trailer for the fourth season of the truly sublime Charlie Brooker series Black Mirror, the titles for each of the six episodes are revealed with only a tiny visual glimpse into each. Variety has listed out the information for each episode.
Bit more info here:https://t.co/Ouk3zxqyAs
— Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) August 25, 2017
- “Arkangel” stars Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding and Owen Teague. It is directed by Jodie Foster.
- “Black Museum” stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright and Babs Olusanmokun. It is directed by Colm McCarthy.
- “Crocodile” stars Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar. It is directed by John Hillcoat.
- “Hang the DJ” stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden. It is directed by Tim Van Patten.
- “Metalhead” stars Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer. It is directed by David Slade.
- “USS Callister” stars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel. It is directed by Toby Haynes. Brooker has co-written this episode with William Bridges.