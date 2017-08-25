Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Tantalizing Teaser Trailer For the Fourth Season of ‘Black Mirror’ That Reveals the Title of Each Episode

by at on

In a truly tantalizing teaser trailer for the fourth season of the truly sublime Charlie Brooker series Black Mirror, the titles for each of the six episodes are revealed with only a tiny visual glimpse into each. Variety has listed out the information for each episode.

  • “Arkangel” stars Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding and Owen Teague. It is directed by Jodie Foster.

  • “Black Museum” stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright and Babs Olusanmokun. It is directed by Colm McCarthy.

  • “Crocodile” stars Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar. It is directed by John Hillcoat.

  • “Hang the DJ” stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden. It is directed by Tim Van Patten.

  • “Metalhead” stars Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer. It is directed by David Slade.

  • “USS Callister” stars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel. It is directed by Toby Haynes. Brooker has co-written this episode with William Bridges.

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy