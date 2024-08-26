Black Cat Calmly Watches a Raging Monsoon in Phoenix Through the Window

A little black cat named Mojo Jojo sat in the window and calmly watched as 70 miles per hour winds sent all sorts of debris down the street during a monsoon that hit Phoenix, Arizona. While the wind and rain were torrential, Mojo Jojo remained cool, calm, and probably happy to be indoors, as did her human Claudia Collins, who captured this amazing scene

