Birds With Arms is a hilarious manipulated photo series that reimagines birds of all shapes, sizes, and colors virtually trading in their wings for human arms. Using their newly found limbs, the birds can wield a sword, play guitar, wash hands, hold a martini, work out or just be their silly selves.
A Hilarious Photo Series That Imagines Birds With Arms
by Lori Dorn on
