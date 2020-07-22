A Hilarious Photo Series That Imagines Birds With Arms

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Birds With Arms is a hilarious manipulated photo series that reimagines birds of all shapes, sizes, and colors virtually trading in their wings for human arms. Using their newly found limbs, the birds can wield a sword, play guitar, wash hands, hold a martini, work out or just be their silly selves.

via Okieriete Onaodowan