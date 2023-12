Little Bird Loves to Knock Everything Off the Counter

An adorable little white-bellied caique named Hubert loves to knock things off the counter and onto the floor so much that his humans made an amusing compilation of him doing just that. They describe their little parrot as troublemaking.

I am a troublemaking White bellied Caique…Contact me if you want me to push ur stuff off the counter for you!

Here are more examples of Hubert’s mischievous behavior. He also likes to dance.