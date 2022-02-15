Billy Preston Performs a Brilliant Live Cover of ‘Get Back’ by The Beatles During a 1981 Concert in Rotterdam

The great Billy Preston, who was very much among those considered to be the “fifth Beatle”, performed an incredible cover of the band’s iconic hit “Get Back” on Saturday, May 23, 1981, during the NCRV Festival ‘81 at Rotterdam Ahoy.

Preston was present during the Let It Be sessions that were documented in the series Get Back performing on such seminal songs as “Two of Us”, “Don’t Let Me Down”, “Something”, and “I’ve Got a Feeling”.

Preston explained how he met The Beatles and how he came to perform with them.

Preston also played with the Rolling Stones and covered their hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction“ in 1965.