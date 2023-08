An Uptempo Cover of ‘Uptown Girl’ in the Vintage Style of Judy Garland

Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with jazz singer Stella Katherine Cole to perform an uptempo cover of the Billy Joel song “Uptown Girl” in the vintage style of Judy Garland.

We took Billy Joel’s 1983 classic, “Uptown Girl” back to the days of Judy Garland, in this Old Hollywood-style up tempo jazz remake.

Postmodern Jukebox and Cole previously performed the Miley Cyrus song “Flowers” as a waltz.