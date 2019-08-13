How Bill Wurtz Refined His Incredible Music Talent With His Fascinating Animated YouTube Videos

Vlogger Extra Plays takes a deep dive into the history of the very talented musician, animator, storyteller and video editor Bill Wurtz, explaining how he refined his immense musical talent with his fascinating YouTube videos. It’s clear that Extra Plays is a real fan of Wurtz’s work and rightfully so.

