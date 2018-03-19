Bill Murray Performs a Dramatic Reading of the Lawrence Ferlinghetti Poem ‘Dogs’ at SXSW

#BillMurray reading a poem about a dog is something you never knew you needed…until now. @isleofdogsmovie #SXSW pic.twitter.com/z7GkTsy4rG
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 18, 2018
During the annual SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, a bespectacled Bill Murray performed a dramatic reading of the iconic Lawrence Ferlinghetti poem Dog with a talented musician accompanying him on cello. Murray was at the festival to promote the March 23, 2018 release of Isle of Dogs, a clever stop-motion animation by director Wes Anderson.
#BillMurray reading a poem about a dog is something you never knew you needed…until now. @isleofdogsmovie #SXSW pic.twitter.com/z7GkTsy4rG
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 18, 2018
Dispatch from #SXSW: A Mr. Bill Murray reads a poem about dogs. https://t.co/deOBdVpfaM
— Isle of Dogs (@isleofdogsmovie) March 18, 2018
via Eddie Codel