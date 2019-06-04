Laughing Squid

Bill Hader Giddily Meets His Idol Keith Morrison of ‘Dateline’ After Doing Impressions of Him for Years

During the Sunday edition of TODAY, host Willie Geist talked to Bill Hader about his impressions Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison that started in a 2011 Saturday Night Live skit. Hader shared with Geist that he’s been a big fan Morrison’s for a very long time and the impression of the veteran newsman came out of his devotion to the show.

Geist then brought Hader over to Dateline and told him that Morrison was doing some voiceover work in the California studio, but they could watch him as he worked. A few seconds later, however, Morrison showed up in the doorway of the New York office where Hader’s interview was taking place. Hader was absolutely was beside himself as he giddily met his idol for the first time.

Watch Bill Hader meet his idol, Dateline’s Keith Morrison, for the 1st time.

Here’s a couple of the impressions that Hader has done of Morrison in the past.





