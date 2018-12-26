Laughing Squid

A Cynical Marsupial in the Australian Outback Becomes a Fierce Protector of an Abandoned Baby Bird in ‘Bilby’

In the wonderful Dreamworks animated short “Bilby” by Liron Topaz, Pierre Perifel and JP Sans an anxious big-eared macrotis finds himself to be an unwitting guardian of tiny baby bird who had been abandoned in the Australian Outback. Knowing from his own experience that the Outback was a very dangerous place for the both of them, the cynical marsupial reluctantly and repeatedly rescues the baby bird from numerous predators. Once they were relatively safe, the bilby realized how cute his companion was, how much he cared for the little bird and how, if necessary, he was willing to lay down his life for a friend.

Threatened daily by the deadly residents and harsh environment of Australia’s Outback, a lonesome Bilby finds himself an unwitting protector, and unexpected friend, to a helpless (and quite adorable) baby bird.




