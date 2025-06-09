Big Bird Flees From His Feathered Friends in a Dramatic Mashup of the Alfred Hitchcock Film ‘The Birds’

The Bell Brothers, who create seamless mashups, quite dramatically inserted Big Bird from Sesame Street into pivotal scenes from the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film “The Birds”, joining actress Tippi Hendren in her frantic flight from the avian attacks swooping down from above. The Count also made several appearances in the mashup to help out his friend.

Are the birds gonna eat us Mommy?

The mashup was perfectly accompanied by the Outkast song “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)”.