Big Bird Flees From His Feathered Friends in a Dramatic Mashup of the Alfred Hitchcock Film ‘The Birds’

The Bell Brothers, who create seamless mashups, quite dramatically inserted Big Bird from Sesame Street into pivotal scenes from the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film “The Birds”, joining actress Tippi Hendren in her frantic flight from the avian attacks swooping down from above. The Count also made several appearances in the mashup to help out his friend.

Are the birds gonna eat us Mommy?

The mashup was perfectly accompanied by the Outkast song “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)”.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

