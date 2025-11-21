Bicyclist Jumps Through Gap of Two Autonomous Containerless Trucks as They Cross an Intersection

Professional mountain bicyclist Matt Jones of MAVRIX bravely jumped between two autonomous, containerless Red Bull trucks at the exact moment that they crossed an intersection at the Scania test grounds in Sweden. Jones said that he had a tiny window of less than one second to make this terrifying yet magnificent jump. A companion car towed Jones and his bicycle to achieve enough speed to make the jump.

