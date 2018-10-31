Laughing Squid

Betty Boop Busily Prepares Her Home For a Halloween Party With the Help of a Well Dressed Scarecrow

by

Scarecrow Paints for Betty Boops Halloween Party

In a spooktacular 1933 Halloween episode of the classic animated series Betty Boop, a chilly scarecrow gets an invitation to a Halloween party at Ms. Boop’s home and heads on over to help her get ready. As she’s in the kitchen preparing pumpkins, the scarecrow is busy painting witches and cats on the wall. As the party is in full motion, a big owl-beating bully tries to commandeering the party to his liking, but gets scared away by previously hidden ghosts who gathered to protect her. The painted witches and cats followed soon after

Bully Ghosts Betty Boop

