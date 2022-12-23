The Best Selling Game Consoles (1978-2022)

Data Is Beautiful, a self-described data geek and new dad, created an entertaining animated timeline that shows the best-selling game consoles from 1978 through 2022, complete with a tiny robot dancing next to the chronograph. Various iterations of Nintendo consoles held the lead for a long time until PlayStation took over.

All time best-selling video game consoles from 1978 to 2022. Including handhelds and home consoles. Measured in cumulative unit sales throughout a product lifespan worldwide. Data sources: sales reports by manufacturers, market analytics estimations.