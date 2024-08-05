How a Section of the Berlin Wall Hides in Plain Sight in New York City’s Battery Park

New York City tour guide John Barr explained how a section of the Berlin Wall is hiding in plain sight next at Kowsky Plaza (near Battery Park). The piece was given to the New York City by the German consulate in 2004 for the 15th anniversary of the wall’s destruction. The art on this particular section was painted in 1982 by French artist Thierry Noir under the cover of night.

Thierry Noir…the first person to illegally paint the Berlin Wall, which then started a trend of other artists joining in to cover the wall over the next five years.

Another section of the wall was at Paley Plaza on Madison Avenue, but it has since been removed.

Other sections of the wall are located at United Nations Plaza and at Ripley’s Believe It or Not in Times Square.

Three panels of Berlin Wall
photo by Tyler Bell
Photo by Dthompsy via Wikimedia Commons
