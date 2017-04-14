Laughing Squid

Bequeath These Seeds, A Gorgeous Kinetic Sculpture of Mechanically Blooming Sunflowers

Seattle artist Casey Curran has created “Bequeath These Seeds“, a gorgeous kinetic sculpture that features mechanical sunflowers that repeatedly bloom atop a miniature urban structure. Curran stated that the rapid urbanization of his city inspired this piece, which was featured in the the Bellevue Arts Museum biennial show entitled “Metalmorphosis”.

“Bequeath these Seeds,” was created by Casey Curran in 2016 for the Bellevue Arts Museum biennial show “Metalmorphosis”. Inspired by Seattle’s rapid development Curran folds organic and industrial imagery into a starkly beautiful kinetic environment. Composed of liquid plastic, brass wire, and a wooden scaffold “Bequeath these Seeds” crawls with a simulacra of life.

via Colossal

