Bequeath These Seeds, A Gorgeous Kinetic Sculpture of Mechanically Blooming Sunflowers

Seattle artist Casey Curran has created “Bequeath These Seeds“, a gorgeous kinetic sculpture that features mechanical sunflowers that repeatedly bloom atop a miniature urban structure. Curran stated that the rapid urbanization of his city inspired this piece, which was featured in the the Bellevue Arts Museum biennial show entitled “Metalmorphosis”.

