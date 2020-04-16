Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Mesmerizing Look Below the Surface of Crystals

by on

Artist Dan Hoopert created an absolutely mesmerizing video that looks below the surface of CGI created “undiscovered” crystals. Moving with a deliberate determination, the film reveals the interior cracking and explosions that occur inside these natural deposits over hundreds and thousands of years. The soothing soundtrack, also by Hoopert, adds to the calming nature of the video itself.

A short visual exploration into the world of undiscovered rocks and minerals. Created using Houdini, rendered in Redshift.

Green Crystal Interior

via Colossal


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved