A Mesmerizing Look Below the Surface of Crystals

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Artist Dan Hoopert created an absolutely mesmerizing video that looks below the surface of CGI created “undiscovered” crystals. Moving with a deliberate determination, the film reveals the interior cracking and explosions that occur inside these natural deposits over hundreds and thousands of years. The soothing soundtrack, also by Hoopert, adds to the calming nature of the video itself.

A short visual exploration into the world of undiscovered rocks and minerals. Created using Houdini, rendered in Redshift.

via Colossal