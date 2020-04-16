A Mesmerizing Look Below the Surface of Crystals

Artist Dan Hoopert created an absolutely mesmerizing video that looks below the surface of CGI created “undiscovered” crystals. Moving with a deliberate determination, the film reveals the interior cracking and explosions that occur inside these natural deposits over hundreds and thousands of years. The soothing soundtrack, also by Hoopert, adds to the calming nature of the video itself.
A short visual exploration into the world of undiscovered rocks and minerals. Created using Houdini, rendered in Redshift.
via Colossal