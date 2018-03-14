Laughing Squid

A Brilliant Look Behind the Scenes of the Visionary Guillermo Del Toro Film ‘The Shape of Water’

In a brilliant behind-the-scenes look at the film The Shape of Water, the visionary director Guillermo del Toro opened up about the transformative power of love while members of the cast shared their thoughts about about the utter beauty of this unconventional love story between two most silent characters in the film.

Love is the shape of water. Water is the shape of love. Love and water are the most malleable, powerful things in the universe. …We give it the beautiful fairytale feeling so that the two most defenseless characters in the movie can fall in love.

