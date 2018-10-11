Laughing Squid

A Piano Cover of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata (3rd Movement) Played With Lively Music Reactive Lighting

Musician Rousseau, who performs “piano covers of classical and pop songs with a reactive visualizer”, did just that with a very modern take on Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata (3rd Movement). Each note of this fast-moving, complex piece triggered a beautiful light reaction and kept going until it looked like piano had sparks coming out above the keys.

In May 2018, Rosseau shared his beautiful interpretation of DeBussy’s “Clair de Lune” that had a beautiful red light bathing the keys in the warmth of the music.

