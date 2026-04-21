‘Mother Pigeon’ Tina Piña Trachtenburg Fights to Protect New York City Pigeons From Poaching

60 Second Docs spoke with Tina Piña Trachtenburg, who is known in her Brooklyn neighborhood and elsewhere as “Mother Pigeon” due to her devotion to these amazing urban birds. This includes keeping them safe, well-fed, and fighting to protect them from poaching in New York City.

I think that humans can learn a lot of things from pigeons. Each pigeon is silly or feisty. You get to know each pigeon as trusting and loyal; they are so loyal. Closeted pigeon lovers come out of the closet when they come to see me. There are a million pigeons in this city. We minimize their value, and they’re life, but pigeons are really special to me.

Trachtenburg is so enamored that she creates soft sculpture “flashflock outstallations” of highly realistic pigeons in natural poses.

New York City Nature Scene, Soft-Sculpture Pigeon ‘FlashFlocks’ by Tina Trachtenburg That Look Very Real

Trachtenburg’s Mission To Save NYC Pigeons

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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