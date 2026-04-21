‘Mother Pigeon’ Tina Piña Trachtenburg Fights to Protect New York City Pigeons From Poaching

60 Second Docs spoke with Tina Piña Trachtenburg, who is known in her Brooklyn neighborhood and elsewhere as “Mother Pigeon” due to her devotion to these amazing urban birds. This includes keeping them safe, well-fed, and fighting to protect them from poaching in New York City.

I think that humans can learn a lot of things from pigeons. Each pigeon is silly or feisty. You get to know each pigeon as trusting and loyal; they are so loyal. Closeted pigeon lovers come out of the closet when they come to see me. There are a million pigeons in this city. We minimize their value, and they’re life, but pigeons are really special to me.

Trachtenburg is so enamored that she creates soft sculpture “flashflock outstallations” of highly realistic pigeons in natural poses.

Trachtenburg’s Mission To Save NYC Pigeons