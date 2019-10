Serbian yarn artist Vicky Djokic knits and crochets a wonderful array of novelty items that she sells through her Etsy store. One such item is a cozy pair of handmade beer mug socks with a handles to make the pair even more realistic.

Funny gift Beer Novelty socks …The socks are hand knitted from mixed wool and acrylic yarn. Unisex item, suits to any foot.

