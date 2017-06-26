A Beech Tree Silently Witnesses an Amazing Variety of Wild Animals Over the Course of 365 Days

Filmmakers with Parco Abruzzo planted a hidden camera in the woods, focused it on a single beech tree and left it there for one year. The resulting footage reveals how this tree stood as a silent witness to a variety of wild animals that pass through the park throughout the seasons.

A “special” beech tree kept under observation for a whole year by a concealed eye, which never closes. Four seasons unfolding around a crossroad of smells, signals and messages left behind by the extraordinary wildlife of the Apennines. What you see here is just a small part of this incredible experience. In the past two years, we have understood that in the vast[ness] of the forest each tree is unique.

via reddit