The Bee Gees Perform a Poignant Cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ Live on Television in 1963

A very young version of the Bee Gees performed a truly poignant cover of the Bob Dylan song “Blowin’ in the Wind” in beautiful three-part harmony during a live performance on the Australian television show Bandstand in 1963.

Barry was 17 while Robin and Maurice (fraternal twins) were 14.

