Remarkable Footage of a Beaver Felling a Tree in Just a Few Hours to Build a Protective Dam

BBC Studios captured the remarkable autumn sight of a beaver in Yellowstone Park felling a tree in just a few hours to build a protective canal and a dam for the winter months.

Autumn is the busiest time of the year for beavers – dams must be built in order to ensure they can survive the harsh winter months.

When the tree was completely felled, the beaver got to work, carrying it down the river and to the place where he and his family could stay safe and well fed during the frozen months.

These smaller branches are not for fixing the dam. They’re for eating. The beaver secures them to the mud in the lake bottom.In just a few weeks, this lake will be frozen, and the beavers won’t be able to cut and move trees, but they will be able to swim right under the ice to feed from this underwater ladder.

How Beavers Protect Their Young

via Kraftfuttermischwerk