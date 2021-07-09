Remarkable Up Close Footage of an Industrious Beaver Efficiently Chewing Through a Fallen Tree Limb

Mike’s Videos of Beavers captured absolutely remarkable up-close footage of a rather industrious beaver in the Saskatchewan city of Saskatoon in Canada who was quite efficiently chewing through a tree limb that had fallen onto the road. According to Mike, he was in the right place at the right time.

I was in the right place at the right time to film this wild beaver chewing a chunk off of a fallen tree trunk. I tried to get in very close to provide a real up-close look at how they do this.

Being that he now follows these wonderful creatures as a hobby, Mike has captured other footage of beavers doing what comes naturally to them, such as eating and drinking.