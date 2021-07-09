Remarkable Up Close Footage of an Industrious Beaver Efficiently Chewing Through a Fallen Tree Limb

Mike’s Videos of Beavers captured absolutely remarkable up-close footage of a rather industrious beaver in the Saskatchewan city of Saskatoon in Canada who was quite efficiently chewing through a tree limb that had fallen onto the road. According to Mike, he was in the right place at the right time.
I was in the right place at the right time to film this wild beaver chewing a chunk off of a fallen tree trunk. I tried to get in very close to provide a real up-close look at how they do this.
Being that he now follows these wonderful creatures as a hobby, Mike has captured other footage of beavers doing what comes naturally to them, such as eating and drinking.
My hobby since the pandemic began has been to follow beaver families in the river and a pond in my hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. I take a lot of videos of the beavers, and I like to share the interesting glimpses I film about beaver life.