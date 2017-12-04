Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Beautifully Designed Handmade Pies and Tarts With Clever Punny Names Describing How Good They Are

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

A post shared by Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen) on

Seattle pastry artist Lauren Ko creates beautiful handmade pies and tarts that look absolutely scrumptious, with lovely designs she creates with pie crust and fruits. Each of these gorgeous culinary works are also given names that describe just how good they are while employing a bit of fun punnery such as “Caught in the Cross Pears“, “A Breath of Fresh Pear“, “Ring Around the Cozy“,”Not for the Faint of Tart“, “More than Sweets the Eye“, “I’ll Make It Worth Your Argyle“, “Love Makes the Swirled Go ’round” and “Lost for Curds“, just name a few.

A post shared by Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen) on

A post shared by Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen) on

A post shared by Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen) on

A post shared by Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen) on

A post shared by Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen) on

A post shared by Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen) on

A post shared by Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen) on

via Mashable

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy