Beautifully Designed Handmade Pies and Tarts With Clever Punny Names Describing How Good They Are

Seattle pastry artist Lauren Ko creates beautiful handmade pies and tarts that look absolutely scrumptious, with lovely designs she creates with pie crust and fruits. Each of these gorgeous culinary works are also given names that describe just how good they are while employing a bit of fun punnery such as “Caught in the Cross Pears“, “A Breath of Fresh Pear“, “Ring Around the Cozy“,”Not for the Faint of Tart“, “More than Sweets the Eye“, “I’ll Make It Worth Your Argyle“, “Love Makes the Swirled Go ’round” and “Lost for Curds“, just name a few.
via Mashable