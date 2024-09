Musician Plays Songs by The Beatles on Standup Bass While Standing in the Middle of Abbey Road

Musician Casey Abrams stood in the middle of the famous Abbey Road crosswalk and played “When I’m Sixty Four” and “Come Together” by The Beatles on a standup bass. Luckily he timed both performances well enough that he didn’t get hit by a passing car.

Jamming some Beatles at Abbey Road in London on my bassy.

Abrams was in London to record at Abbey Road Studios.

Abrams Performed in Front of Three of Fab Four’s Homes